Rome man arrested for sexual contact with teen

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR)— The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, says a Rome man has been arrested for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old child.

On April 22, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Investigator’s Ryan Marshall and Mark Chrysler, both assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, arrested 35-year-old Mark Yaddow, a Level 3 Registered Sex Offender, on charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in the Town of Lee over the period of several years.

Yaddow was arraigned at the Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court where he was released in his own recognizance.

An order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim. The victim has been offered counseling services through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.