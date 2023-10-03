ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Rome Police arrested a man on several charges on Friday, September 29 after allegedly assaulting an officer with a snow shovel.

Police were investigating a motor vehicle accident when an officer heard a dispute. After following the sounds of the dispute, the officer was able to locate a female victim near the intersection of Depeyster and Canal Streets.

The victim stated that the suspect — 19-year-old Gabriel Edwards of Rome — was in their residence at 300 Canal Street allegedly destroying property. Upon arrival, the officer observed Edwards actively destroying property inside the home. When the officer attempted to take Edwards into custody, he allegedly punched the officer in the head and face several times.

The officer then escaped the residence into the front yard. Edwards followed the officer outside and allegedly hit her in the head with a snow shovel. When a second officer arrived and witnessed the incident, they used their stun gun to subdue Edwards and take him into custody.

The officer who was hit with the shovel was transported to Rome Health and is recovering at home from their injuries. Their injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

Gabriel Edwards was taken into custody and charged with:

Second-degree Aggravated Assault, a felony,

third-degree Assault, a misdemeanor,

fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor,

second-degree Harassment, a violation, and

third-degree Menacing, a misdemeanor.

Edwards was arraigned in Oneida County CAP Court. He was remanded to the Oneida County Jail on $80,000 cash bail, $120,000 bond or $240,000 partially secured bond. According to Rome Police, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.