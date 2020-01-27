Roll’n Deep food truck closed following vandalism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local food truck is closed until further notice after they said vandals destroyed the equipment and food inside a truck.

Roll’n Deep is an Asian Fusion food truck here in Rochester and on Sunday, the owner posted photos on Twitter saying someone broke unto a truck used for storage, taking property and leaving a wave of devastation.

Pots were thrown and the door to the truck was broken as well. Roll’n Deep said it will be closed until further notice and thanked the community for the outpouring of support on social media.