ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester woman who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

34-year-old Bonnie Hughes pleaded guilty to production of child pornography last year.

According to prosecutors, Hughes send explicit photos of a 10-year-old girl to her friend, John Kohlmeier, who then had sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions.

Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced in both federal and county court.