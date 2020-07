ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman from Rochester was stabbed Sunday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Tremont Street.

A private vehicle transported the victim, 46, to an area hospital at around 2:15 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the victim was stabbed at least one time.

Hospital personnel say her injuries are not life-threatening.

No one is in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.