Rochester woman shot on Ferndale Crescent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old woman from Rochester is expected to survive after having been shot Friday on Ferndale Crescent by N Goodman Street.

The Rochester Police Department said the victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital after being shot at least one time in her upper body. Her injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Officers say it appears a confrontation had taken place which led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers say there is no danger to the residents in the area.