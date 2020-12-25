Rochester woman shot on Ferndale Crescent

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old woman from Rochester is expected to survive after having been shot Friday on Ferndale Crescent by N Goodman Street.

The Rochester Police Department said the victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital after being shot at least one time in her upper body. Her injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Officers say it appears a confrontation had taken place which led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.  Officers say there is no danger to the residents in the area. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss