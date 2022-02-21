ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a city resident was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot overnight.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 12:17 a.m. Monday for the report of shots fired and a person shot.

Police say officers found that at least two occupied houses in the area were struck by gunfire and a 38-year-old Rochester woman, an occupant of one of those homes, was shot in the upper body.

Officials say she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.