Rochester woman sentenced to year in prison for role in May 2020 violent protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was sentenced to one year in prison for her role in the May 2020 violent protests downtown that saw a car on fire, looting, and more damage, federal officials announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced 20-year-old Mackenzie Drechsler of Rochester, who previously pleaded guilty to rioting for her role in the protests, will serve one year and one day in prison, plus two years of supervised release, and she was ordered to pay restitution of $8,674, $3,775 to the City of Rochester, and $4,899 to the N.Y. State Attorney General’s Office.

According to federal officials, “Dreschler assisted others in attempting to light fabric on fire. The fabric was stuffed into the gas tank of a parked car belonging to the City of Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team (FACIT). At approximately 6:20 p.m., the FACIT car began to smoke and shortly thereafter became engulfed in flames. The car was a total loss. Dreschler also set fire to an official vehicle owned by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, after crouching down, placing cardboard inside the vehicle and then walking away. Approximately one minute later, smoke began billowing from the car, and as the fire grew, the car became engulfed in flames. The car was a total loss. Following her actions in the burning of the two cars, Drechsler also participated in breaking glass during looting that took place.”