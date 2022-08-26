ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was robbed Thursday evening, officials with the Rochester Police Department said early Friday.

At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.

The investigation revealed that in the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue, a 22-year-old woman said her car and other belongings had been taken approximately 30 minutes before she came in contact with the officers.

The victim, who had been held at gun point by at least one male suspect, was not injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.