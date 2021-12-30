Rochester woman recovering following stabbing near University Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed in the 200 block of University Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, the victim sustained a single stab wound to her lower body.

Officials initially responded to Main Street for the report of a stabbing, but believe the 32-year-old was stabbed in the area of University Avenue instead.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via an AMR ambulance.

Rochester Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with more info is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.