Rochester woman pleads guilty to sharing a Molotov cocktail recipe on Facebook during protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman pleaded guilty to posting a Molotov recipe on social media during protests, according to federal officials Thursday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said 27-year-old Rylea Autumn of Rochester pleaded guilty to civil disorder. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,00 fine.

Prosecutors say on the day the Kentucky Attorney General announced the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death would not be indicted, Autumn posted on Facebook with a link to that story and wrote “burn this [expletive] to the [expletive] ground.”

Prosecutors say on the next day, Autumn posted to Facebook again, saying “Good morning to everyone ready to burn this whole [expletive] country to the ground!”

Officials say on that same day, she posted on Facebook again with a recipe for a Molotov cocktail and guidance on how to use one against police officers.

Officials say that Autumn’s sentencing is scheduled for October 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.