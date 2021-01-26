Rochester woman pleads guilty to producing child porn involving young kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman pleaded guilty to multiple federal child pornography charges Tuesday.

The office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. announced Rebecca Wilson, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Federal authorities say between June and August 2018, Wilson engaged in an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse, subjecting an 8-year-old to multiple instances of sexual acts, while producing multiple videos and images of those sexual acts.

Officials say between January and April 2020, Wilson engaged in another ongoing pattern of sexual abuse, subjecting a 5-year-old to multiple instances of sexual acts, during which, Wilson once again produced video and images.

Federal officials say Wilson made these videos and images at the request of James Oliver Young and transferred them to him via Facebook messenger. Charges remain pending against Young.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

