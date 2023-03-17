A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman pleaded guilty Friday after threatening to shoot two people on Facebook Live.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Gabygayl Cruz, 21, filmed the three Facebook Live videos in June of 2021. In those videos, prosecutors say Cruz threatened to shoot a man while streaming a black screen. Sounds of gunshots could also be heard.

A month later, they say Cruz posted another Facebook Live video threatening to shoot a woman at a house on Columbia Avenue, but the woman wasn’t there. Cruz then struck a parked car and fired shots in the air.

Cruz pleaded guilty to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 10 years, and a maximum of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 6.