Rochester woman pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges, officials announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says 35-year-old Rebecca Woodin pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities say between December 2016 and August 2017, Woodin produced approximately 16 images of child pornography involving a minor, and distributed the images to co-defendant Joshua Sattora. Charges remain pending against Sattora.

Woodin is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2021.