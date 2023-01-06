BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight was a passenger on an American Airlines flight on April 19, 2022, from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

After the aircraft’s doors were closed, and while the aircraft was preparing for departure, McKnight allegedly made her way to the front of the aircraft, had a verbal altercation with one passenger, and then spat on another passenger.

As a result, the aircraft was required to return to the gate. In an attempt to exit the aircraft while it was in motion on the ground, McKnight allegedly pushed a flight attendant who was trying to stop her from opening a door on the aircraft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

McKnight was able to open a door on the aircraft, which deployed the aircraft’s emergency slide, and exited the aircraft.

Each count of McKnight’s charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine. McKnight’s sentencing is scheduled for May 16.