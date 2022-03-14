ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in the area of Smith Street Monday.

Authorities say officers responded to Smith Street near Grape Street for the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Once at the scene, they located a 35-year-old resident who was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Her injuries were deemed non life-threatening, police say.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation into this incident is currently underway.

