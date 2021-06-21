Rochester woman charged with murder for fatal stabbing on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man on the City’s southwest side.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Hawley Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found Matthew Gaudio, 33, suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. Gaudio was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and on Monday at about 8:30 a.m. he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Charlene Long. Initially Long was charged with first degree assault, however after the victim was pronounced dead the charges were upgraded to second degree murder.

“It is alleged that Charlene Long did use a knife to stab Matthew Gaudio multiple times in which the victim sustained three stab wounds to his chest,” officials said in a statement.

Charlene Long was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned on the charges in Rochester City court on Monday.

The is the second fatal stabbing in the southwest side of the city in the past 24 hours.