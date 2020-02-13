Rochester woman charged with DWI after hitting police car, fleeing scene

Live Now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a Rochester woman is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning after she t-boned a police car and drove away.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday a woman driving a minivan drove through a red light and hit a marked police car. After she hit the car, she drove away and then ran from her vehicle.

Officials say she was apprehended after the short foot-chase. She was found hiding in a backyard.

37-year-old Shameika McCoy is charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree, DWI, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and other traffic violations.

The officer who was hit was treated and released at Highland Hospital for complaints of pain.

McCoy will be arraigned in City Court Thursday morning.

