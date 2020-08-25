Rochester woman charged with arson for fire at Monroe Avenue building in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department officials announced an arson arrest Tuesday in connection to a fire on Monroe Avenue in April.
Officials say 27-year-old Shakirrah Crumity is charged with second degree arson.
MORE | 5 people, several pets rescued from apartment fire on Monroe Ave.
Firefighters responded to the multi-use building at 649 Monroe Avenue around 2 am. on April 28 for the report of a building on fire with multiple people and pets trapped.
The building suffered heavy damages, displacing a number of occupants as well as businesses ont he first floor.
Two Rochester firefighters suffered minor injuries and the building is still vacant as of Tuesday.
Officials say the motive of the arson appears to be the result of a domestic relationship dispute.
Crumity was sent to the Monroe County Jail to await her arraignment charge.