Rochester woman charged in Webster Avenue stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was investigating a stabbing on Webster Avenue that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials say two Rochester city residents were involved. The victim a, 18 year-old man, was stabbed and is being treated for a non life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

During the investigation, officials arrested a 19 year-old woman and she has been charged with assault in the second degree.

Names will not be released at this time.

