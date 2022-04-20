ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested for promoting prison contraband, state police officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities say 27-year-old Lennesia Lewis had marijuana on her person while inside the a correctional facility in Attica on April 15.

The woman was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree.

State Police say Lewis was transported to Warsaw for processing and was released with an appearance ticket to be returned in court at a later date.