ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested on weapon charges on Sunday after a police chase through the city, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said that the driver of a Kia Optima did not signal when turning onto Dejung Street. They attempted to pull the car over, but it took off and a chase began.

The pursuit eventually ended when the car hit a street sign and stopped in the area of Clifford Avenue and Barons Street. The two occupants got out of the car and ran. The passenger was arrested, but the driver was not found.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun with 27 live rounds inside the car after the chase.

19-year-old Aleigha Crowder was charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree obstruction of government administration. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.