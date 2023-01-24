ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a fatal car crash on Denver Street as Rochester police are calling it the third homicide of 2023.

On January 1, RPD officers responded to the area of Denver St. and Hazelwood Terrace for a motor vehicle accident. They found two vehicles significantly damaged and that one of them struck a tree.

RPD said the passenger inside the vehicle that hit the tree — 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart — was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled the area as the driver of the other vehicle — Willie Green-Robinson — stayed on the scene.

According to investigators, the sister of the victim — 29-year-old Jellia Lockhart — was the driver of the vehicle, with Charlaura as the passenger. Investigators said she drove the vehicle at a speed of at least 50 mph when she passed Green-Robinson. She allegedly crashed her car into a tree, which killed her sister. After crashing the car, police say Jellia fled on foot and later lied about the crash.

Jellia Lockhart was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended vehicle registration, and reckless driving.

Due to the suspect being charged with manslaughter, RPD says the case counts as a criminal homicide and that this is the third homicide of the year. The other two being the Lyell Ave. shooting and the East Ave. shooting.

Investigators discovered that, even though Green-Robinson did not cause the crash, it was alleged that he was intoxicated at the time. He was charged with two counts of DWI.