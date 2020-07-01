Rochester woman arrested for throwing lit fireworks at officers during arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after throwing lit fireworks at responding Rochester Police Department officers during an arrest on Tuesday.

30-year-old Shelquan Harris was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

According to RPD, officers responded to Peckham Street for a large group fighting. While dispersing those involved, officers were made aware of a man who was believed to have a firearm.

While officers detained the man, officers said they saw Harris light a firework and intentionally throw it at them. The firework landed between two officers and exploded. Then, RPD says Harris lit a second firework and threw that one at the police officers as well. That firework exploded at the feet of one of the officers.

The officers suffered eye pain, ringing in the ears and momentary hearing loss.

Harris was booked into the county jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.