VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman Thursday afternoon for a shoplifting incident at Eastview Mall in Victor.

Deputies say 32-year-old Qixin Zhang stole $841 worth of merchandise from Von Maur. She was charged with petit larceny.

Zhang was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Victor Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.