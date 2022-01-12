Rochester woman arrested for promoting prison contraband

WENDE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested for promoting prison contraband, New York State Police officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Tyasia Mitchum of Rochester was arrested on January 6 and charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree.

Officials say she was arrested for possessing synthetic cannabinoids inside the Wedne Correctional Facility.

She was transported to Alden for processing and released on appearance tickets returnable to Alden town court at a later date, police said.