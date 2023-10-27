ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has been charged with making over $10,000 in fraudulent returns to several area retail stores.

New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Theresa Colaizzi in the afternoon on October 20 after what they described as an ‘extensive investigation’.

Troopers said from January through June of this year, Colaizzi purchased items from HomeGoods, Marshalls, HomeSense, and T.J. Maxx in Monroe and Ontario Counties. She would then make fraudulent returns to receive a double refund. In total, she took home $10,175.25 from those TJX Companies.

Colaizzi was charged with third and fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of first-degree scheme to defraud.

She was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court and issued an appearance ticket for Victor Town Court.