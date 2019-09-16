Rochester woman arrested for drugs in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A 26-year-old Rochester woman has been arrested on drug charges in Steuben County.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on September 15, deputies arrested Nishala S. Flowers on a superior court warrant.

Flowers was indicted for allegedly committing two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, all Class B Felonies.

Flowers was held in the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment in Steuben County Court.

The Corning Police Department, the Bath Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.