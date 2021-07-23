Rochester woman arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to Fifth Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to a home on Fifth Street.

Takesha Rogers, 36, was taken into custody and charged with second degree arson.

According to the Rochester Police Department, on Thursday, Rochester police and the Rochester Fire Department responded to a double residence home on Fifth Street for the report of a fire.

“When fire crews arrived they found a second fire outside as the house as well. One of the apartments on fire was occupied by two adults and two children under the age of two. All occupants were able to self-escape safely. Investigators determined the fires were intentionally started following a domestic dispute,” RPD officials said in a statement.

Rogers was previously arrested on July 18 and released, for three prior fires and other crimes she allegedly committed. According to RPD:

On July 17, Rogers allegedly set the fire in the field on Bergen Street. She was not at the scene when emergency personnel arrived and the fire was extinguished.

On July 18, at 6:35 p.m. – RFD and RPD responded for the report of a fire in a field on Bergen Street. “When officers arrived, Takesha Rogers was observed in possession of materials used to set the fire as well as a large kitchen knife. She menaced police with that knife, jumped in her vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.”

On July 18 at 11:32 p.m. RFD and RPD responded for the report of a fire in a field on Bergen Street. “Rogers was still on scene and taken into custody for all three Bergen Street fires.” Police say she bit a Rochester Police Officer during the arrest and was subsequently charged with second degree assault. She was taken to the hospital subsequent to the arrest. At the hospital she assaulted medical staff and was additionally charged with third degree assault.

Upon discharge from the hospital on July 20, Rogers was arraigned in Rochester City Court on the below charges and was released on her own recognizance: