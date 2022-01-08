Rochester woman arrested after stabbing near Saint Paul St.

Editor’s note: A correction was made to the age of the victim. He is 33-years-old rather than 54-years-old.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department have made an arrest Saturday night in regards to a stabbing that occurred earlier this evening.

Officials say around 7:45 p.m. RPD officers were dispatched to St. Paul Street for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old male suffering from a laceration. 

According to RPD the investigation revealed that the victim sustained the injury during a domestic incident. 

The suspect was still on-scene, was taken into custody safely while the victim was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.

