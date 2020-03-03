Rochester woman arrested after stabbing man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after stabbing a Rochester man on Monday.

19-year-old Kiria Santiago was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.

At 12:53 p.m., the Rochester Police Department responded to Adrian Street for the report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Lamar Roundtree who was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and head.

The responding officers applied a tourniquet to his arm to stop the bleeding and he was transported to University of Rochester in critical condition. According to RPD, he is expected to survive the injuries.

Santiago was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.