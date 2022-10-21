ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department.

Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the hospital, where she then proceeded to damage two vehicles in the parking lot before running away. She was later arrested.

Greece police say that Thompson was charged with two counts of second-degree harassment, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Greece Town Court, released to pre-trial services, and had several orders of protection issued against her, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been shared.

Unity Hospital issued a statement saying in part, “we take the safety and security of our patients and staff members very seriously, which is why visitor restrictions exist, particularly in that unit. Our primary goal is to keep everyone safe at all times.”