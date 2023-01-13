A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County.

According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway.

Police say Dejernett did not physically hit the buggy with her car, but she did try to grab a child inside the buggy until bystanders could stop her.

Dejernett was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cayuga County Jail. She has been charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries police said were not serious or life-threatening. No horses were hurt.