ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested on forgery and grand larceny charges after a check was stolen and deposited, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in July, Dansville police received a report that a check that was written for Waste Management was intercepted and changed before being deposited into a different bank account.

Following an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 41-year-old Lenisha Gaines, who was accused of being involved in a check-washing scheme that led her to steal over $1k from the victim.

Gaines was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree forgery and fourth-degree grand larceny. She was released on her own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket.