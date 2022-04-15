ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with arson for setting a vehicle on fire following a dispute on Clifton Street Wednesday.

According to authorities, firefighters were called to the area of Clifton Street around 3 p.m. for the report of a structure fire with children inside.

First responders arrived to the location and found a burning car instead.

Investigators say the fire was determined to be arson and a female suspect was taken into custody at the scene. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was totally destroyed in the fire.

Officials say the motive behind the arson appears to involve a dispute between the suspect and a male. The 52-year-old female is currently in Monroe Count Jail awaiting arraignment.