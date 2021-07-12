Rochester woman accused of killing 3-month-old daughter due in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mother accused of killing her 3-month-old baby is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado, 38, has been charged with second degree murder.

Investigators say Rosado-Delgado brought baby Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado to Rochester General Hospital on Sunday, June 13. The baby, who police say “suffered from severe trauma and appeared to be deceased,” was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

On the following Monday, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant died due to blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

