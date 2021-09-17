Rochester teenager faces murder charge in connection to Genesee St. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager was arrested and charged with murder Friday for his connection to the death of another local teenager on Genesee Street earlier in June.

17-year old Jah’miere Williams was found in possession of a stolen/loaded 40 caliber handgun during a traffic stop made by RPD Friday. As a result, Williams was given two separate criminal possession charges.

According to officials, Williams was also charged murder in the second degree for intentionally shooting and killing Christopher Wood on June 12.

The victim, 18-year-old Wood of Rochester was shot multiple times while walking down Genesee Street. He was later transported to URMC where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Evidence from an investigation led by the Major Crimes Unit into the murder of Wood along with the recent criminal charges have placed Williams into the custody of the Office of Children, where he is being held without bail.

Police say, additional charges against Williams may be considered by a Grand Jury at a later date.

