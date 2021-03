ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Augustine Street on Saturday evening.

Officers say a 15-year-old girl from Rochester had been shot in her upper body. AMR transported the teen to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call 911.