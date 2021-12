ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are currently investigating a shooting near Hollenbeck Street in Rochester that occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Officials say a female in her late teens suffered at least one gunshot wound which she sustained inside of her residence.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she is being treated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.