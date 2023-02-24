ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was sentenced to 25 years on Friday by a Monroe County Court Judge for the shooting death of Bryson Simpson.

On March 11, 2022, Rochester Police Officers were called to 184 Otis Street for reports of someone shot. 17-year-old Bryson Simpson was found dead outside with a gunshot wound.

The indictment charging him with the homicide was unsealed on May 24, 2022.

A detailed investigation by the Rochester Police Department revealed that Salahuddin Floyd Jr., also known as “OG Poohbear” by his alias, was responsible for Simpson’s shooting death.

Floyd Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in the New York State Department of Corrections plus five years of post-release supervision. Floyd Jr. previously pled guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

“Bryson Simpson was a 17-year-old teenager who was simply getting off the school bus when he was ambushed,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Harrigan. “Salahuddin Floyd, Jr. had plenty of time to walk away from this incident, instead he killed Bryson, shooting at him in broad daylight. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their thorough investigation that led to the identification of Salahuddin Floyd, Jr. for this homicide. Bryson Simpson’s family suffered an unimaginable loss and I hope they feel justice in today’s resolution.”