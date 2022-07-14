ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager was sentenced to 17 1/2 years to life for the murder of Alton Carelock, Jr. in a 2019 shooting, prosecutors announced Thursday.

On June 30, 2019, Rochester police say they responded to Mohawk Street for a report of a man shot. There, they found Carelock with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials say.

Following an investigation, officials say they indicted 18-year-old Keith Rodney along with Ronell Weaver on six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and murder in the second degree.

Rodney was found guilty in June of this year.

“Alton Carelock, Jr. was senselessly executed in broad daylight when he was shot 11 times by Keith Rodney,” Assistant DA Patrick Gallagher said. “While this sentence won’t bring Alton back to his three young children and family, we hope that they are able to find some closure in today’s sentence.”

Co-defendant Ronell Weaver is scheduled for trial in October.