ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old city resident was stopped by a group of males on Gardiner Avenue and robbed at gunpoint just before midnight Monday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gardiner Avenue for the report of a robbery in progress. Officials learned a teenage girl was walking alone when she was stopped by a group of males, and robbed of her personal belongings at gunpoint.

The 19-year-old was not injured during the incident, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

