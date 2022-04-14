ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager pleaded guilty to murder and weapons charges Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting nearly two years ago, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Samiere Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the July 7, 2020 homicide of Jonathon Disdier in the City of Rochester. As a result of the plea, Williams will serve 20 years to life in prison.

According to the district attorney’s office, Williams used an illegal handgun to shoot Disdier on Coleman Terrace.

Large RPD presence surrounding Clifford Ave and Manutou St/Coleman Terrace intersection. Clifford blocked off at Portage St. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/bdxcvxTDp5 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 8, 2020

Disdier died shortly thereafter. Officials say responding Rochester police officers quickly identified Williams as the suspect. Due to being 17-years-old at the time of the murder, the case was handled in Youth Part Court.

“At only 17-years-old, Samiere Williams made an active choice to kill Jonathan Disdier nearly two years ago on Coleman Terrace,” said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bokelman. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crime Unit for their thorough investigation that led to Samiere Williams’ apprehension. It is good that he is taking responsibility for his actions and hopefully he will recognize the tragedy he has caused.”

“Samiere Williams violently took a life from our community, risked the lives of others by firing a weapon, and ruined his own young life in the process,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “With several pending homicides in Youth Part, it is important for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to show this community that age does not make a defendant immune from consequences. This was a completely unnecessary death and now Williams must take responsibility for his actions.”

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.