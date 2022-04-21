ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old city resident is being treated for injuries following a shooting on Colombia Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Police later confirmed that a local teen suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

According to officials, his injuries appear to be non life-threatening at this time.

It is believed the incident occurred at an unknown location on Columbia Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

