Rochester teen facing felony charges for crash that injured Buffalo police officer

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old Rochester teenager is facing felony charges after authorities say he led a high-speed chase that left a Buffalo Police Officer in a coma.

According to the Erie County District Attorney, the teen was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault on a police officer and fleeing.

In early June, officers were called to Crossman Avenue and Hemingway Street on reports of four people in a car with a gun. When officers arrived, the car sped off and police followed. The chase ended in Cheektowaga when the car crashed into two other vehicles and a utility pole.

The pole went airborne and crashed through the windshield of Police Officer Jonathan Negron, who was critically injured. All four people, including the driver, were arrested. Negron was released from Erie County Medical Center on Friday.

The teen remains in the county youth service center and is due back in court on August 25.