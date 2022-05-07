ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being stabbed in the area of Campbell Street Saturday.

According to authorities, responding officers were led to the 500 block of Campbell Street around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a fight and a male stabbed. Once at the location, they located a teen who was suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to be treated and released, police say.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

