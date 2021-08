ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last month.

Officers say 19-year-old Deante Phillips shot a 21-year-old woman in the neck on July 6 on Bremen Street in Rochester.

The woman survived. Phillips is charged with Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.