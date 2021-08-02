Rochester teen charged with assault after double shooting on North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager has been arrested and charged with assault after a double shooting from May of this year.

The 17-year-old has been charged with second degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On May 13, Rochester Police officers responded to North Goodman Street for the report of two males shot. Upon arrival, they located a 15-year-old, male, city resident shot in the chest and a 19-year-old, male, city resident shot in the back, arm, and head. Although the injuries were considered life-threatening, both males survived.

On Saturday, officers stopped a motor vehicle related to this investigation and recovered a loaded handgun and safely arrested two men.

In addition to the 17-year-old, 32-year-old Antoine Williams, of Rochester, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The 17-year-old was remanded to secure detention. Williams was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.