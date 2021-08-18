Rochester teen charged in connection to March shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen is facing charges in connection to a shooting in March on the city’s northeast side.

Police say 18-year-old Christian Murrell was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and first degree reckless endangerment.

Police say Murrell was involved in a shooting on March 20 on Bay Street where an 18-year-old city resident was shot in the upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital via private vehicle and was released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Murrell was booked into the Monroe County Jail.