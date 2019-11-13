Rochester teen arrested after stealing car at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing charges after police say he stole a car at gunpoint.

Police say 19-year-old Jacob Loyd stole the vehicle near Gothic Street in Rochester. When Loyd was arrested near North Street, police say he had a loaded gun, marijuana and cocaine.

Loyd was charged with carjacking, possession of a gun being used in an act of violence, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.